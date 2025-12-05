Doctor Terror Module: SIA Carried Pre-Dawn Searches In Srinagar, Ganderbal

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out searches in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with an ongoing investigation into a "white collar" terror module.

A top official said, “Early morning searches were conducted at two locations in Kashmir, one in Srinagar and one in Ganderbal district. In Srinagar, the residence of Tufail Bhat in the Diyarwani area of Batamaloo, Srinagar, and in Ganderbal, the house of Zameer Ahangar at Wakoora in Ganderbal were raided.”

Tufail Bhat, an AC technician, was already arrested last month by the SIA. He is suspected of providing an AK-47 rifle that was later recovered from a locker assigned to a primary accused, Dr. Adeel Ahmad, at the Government Medical College in Anantnag.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While in Ganderbal, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, also known by the alias "Mutlasha" of Wakoora village, was arrested in initial investigations by JKP in white collar terror module links.

The fresh searches are aimed at collecting additional evidence, tracing the weapon supply chain, and identifying other possible contacts and facilitators who might have provided logistical support or shelter to the module.

This operation is part of the investigation into a recently unearthed terror module that allegedly involves professionals, including doctors, and is believed to be linked to the November 10 Delhi blast. The case was initially related to the circulation of terror-related posters.

Officials indicate that the investigation is intensifying across multiple locations, and further arrests have not been ruled out as the probe continues. Digital devices and documents were among the materials seized for forensic analysis during previous operations related to this case.