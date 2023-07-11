Doctor Turned IAS Officer Who Cracked UPSC At 22 Quit IAS Job To Build A Multi-Billion Dollar Empire, Net Worth 26000 Crore

Roman Saini Success Story: One of the most coveted occupations in India is the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), which offers a lifetime of stability and distinction. Nevertheless, some IAS officers decide to leave the service in order to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations. Roman Saini, who quit his job to start a business that is now worth thousands of crores, is one such person. One of the leading ed-tech startups in India, Unacademy, has had phenomenal growth over the past five years. The company's co-founder, Roman Saini, who passed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) exam when she was just 16 years old, built the ed-tech company with inspiration from engineer-turned-entrepreneur Gaurav Munjal's YouTube channel. Gaurav Munjal and Hemesh Singh helped him launch the business. Unacademy has amassed nearly 18,000 educators in just six years.

Roman Saini: Background

Roman Saini's mother is a homemaker, and his father is an engineer who lives in Rajasthan. His sister, Ayushee Saini, is a medical student, while his brother, Avesh Saini, is a pediatrician. He passed the AIIMS exam at the age of 16. He began working at the National Drug Dependence Treatment Center (NDDTC) after pursuing a degree in MBBS. He had just six months of experience as a doctor.

Roman Saini: The Brightest Mind

Saini, unsatisfied with his accomplishments to date, set himself a new goal and started studying for the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). He passed one of the most difficult exams at the age of 22, becoming an IAS officer. He held the position of District Collector in Madhya Pradesh throughout his career. He didn't pursue it for very long, though; he soon quit and founded Unacademy with his friend Gaurav Munjal, a website that offers assistance to thousands of UPSC exam aspirants. The website was created to provide UPSC applicants with access to affordable coaching sessions. The Unacademy company is currently valued at Rs 26,000 crore, according to multiple media estimates. In 2022, as CEO of Unacademy, Gaurav Munjal received a salary of Rs. 1.58 crore. The salary for Hemesh Singh was Rs. 1.19 crore. 88 lakh rupees was paid to Roman Saini.

This business venture was founded in Bangalore under the name "Unacademy." It has been created as a useful platform and online course for students enrolled in UPSC Coaching. Without having to pay lakhs of rupees for coaching, training is now available at a reasonable price. In the beginning, Unacademy solely offered UPSC coaching. It is currently being used in medical, engineering, and academic fields. Roman Saini has demonstrated that anything is possible with effort and commitment. He accomplished three great tasks simultaneously and felt an aura— not one, not two, but three. He has recorded extraordinary accomplishments and built a business empire worth thousands of crores of rupees.