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  • /Doctors’ Day 2026: PM Modi praises Indian medical team in earthquake-hit Venezuela for life-saving efforts

Doctors’ Day 2026: PM Modi praises Indian medical team in earthquake-hit Venezuela for life-saving efforts

Doctors’ Day 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indian doctors and healthcare professionals serving in Venezuela under Operation Amistad on National Doctors’ Day. He said their dedication during the humanitarian crisis reflects how medical professionals rise to the occasion in challenging times.

Published: Jul 01, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Doctors’ Day 2026: PM Modi praises Indian medical team in earthquake-hit Venezuela for life-saving efforts
Image Credit: ANI

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