/Doctors’ Day 2026: PM Modi praises Indian medical team in earthquake-hit Venezuela for life-saving efforts

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised Indian doctors and medical professionals deployed in earthquake-hit Venezuela for their work under Operation Amistad. PM Modi stated that the Indian medical team's efforts to serve those in need in Venezuela are shining examples of how medical professionals work when society faces a challenge. "Today, as we mark Doctors’ Day, I would like to appreciate all the doctors and medical professionals from India who are tirelessly working in Venezuela, as a part of Operation Amistad. In such a challenging time, their efforts to serve those in need are shining examples of how medical professionals rise to the occasion every time our society faces a challenge," PM Modi posted on X.