Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003629https://zeenews.india.com/india/doctors-in-white-collar-terror-plot-used-ghost-sims-to-link-with-pakistan-handlers-delhi-blast-probe-3003629.html
NewsIndiaDoctors In White-Collar Terror Plot Used ‘Ghost SIMs’ To Link With Pakistan Handlers: Delhi Blast Probe
DELHI BLAST PROBE

Doctors In 'White-Collar' Terror Plot Used ‘Ghost SIMs’ To Link With Pakistan Handlers: Delhi Blast Probe

The probe, which formed the basis for the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) November 28 directive mandating continuous SIM linkage for apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, uncovered a "dual phone" tactic employed by the accused. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 06:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Doctors In 'White-Collar' Terror Plot Used ‘Ghost SIMs’ To Link With Pakistan Handlers: Delhi Blast ProbePhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

Investigations into the November 10, 2025, blast near Delhi's Red Fort have exposed a sophisticated "white-collar" terror module run by highly educated doctors, who relied on "ghost" SIM cards and encrypted apps to coordinate with Pakistani handlers, senior officials revealed.

The probe, which formed the basis for the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) November 28 directive mandating continuous SIM linkage for apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, uncovered a "dual phone" tactic employed by the accused. Each operative, including the slain Dr. Umar-un-Nabi who drove the explosives-laden vehicle, carried 2-3 handsets: one "clean" phone registered in their name for daily use and a "terror phone" for covert communications with handlers codenamed 'Ukasa', 'Faizan', and 'Hashmi'.

These secondary SIMs were fraudulently issued using misused Aadhaar details of unsuspecting civilians or fake Aadhaar cards, Jammu and Kashmir Police found. The handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) or Pakistan exploited apps' SIM-less features to guide recruits in IED assembly via YouTube and orchestrate "hinterland" attacks, even as some initially aimed to join conflicts in Syria or Afghanistan.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Invoking the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and Telecom Cyber Security Rules, the DoT ordered all app providers—including Snapchat, Sharechat, and Jiochat—to ensure functionality only with an active physical SIM, with automatic logouts otherwise. Telecom operators must submit compliance reports within 90 days, with the Jammu and Kashmir circle fast-tracking implementation to dismantle terror networks' digital backbone.

The module unraveled after Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) posters threatening Valley security forces appeared outside Srinagar on October 18-19, 2025. Jammu and Kashmir Police launched teams that traced leads to Haryana's Al Falah University, arresting doctors Muzammil Ganaie from Pulwama and Shaheen Sayeed from Lucknow. Seizures included 2,900 kg of ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, sulphur, arms, and ammunition.

The Red Fort blast, which killed 15, is under the National Investigation Agency probe. Officials warn of non-compliance penalties, hailing the measures as a critical safeguard against cyber-enabled terror and fraud.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Syed Khalid Hussain
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025
Bombay High Court Recruitment 2025: Apply Today At bombayhighcourt.nic
Delhi Riots
SC Verdict On Granting Bail Sparks Anguish As Victims Demands Accountability
Technology
India’s Research And Insights Industry To Grow 10 Per Cent In FY26: Report
JD Vance
Incident At JD Vance's Ohio Residence; 1 Person In Custody: Reports
PM Modi
CM Yogi Meets PM Modi, Receives Guidance On UP’s Development
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Urges Peaceful Diplomacy Amid US Operations In Venezuela
Technology
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched In India With 7,000mAh Battery; Check Specs, Price
Technology
Is Your Phone Spying On You And Recording Your Private Conversations?
US intervention in Venezuela
Explained | Why China-Made Weapons Failed To Stop US From Striking Venezuela
Viral video
UP Man Arrested After Forcing Dog To Drink Alcohol; Video Goes Viral | WATCH