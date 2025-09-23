Advertisement
H-1B VISA

Doctors May Be Exempt From Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee: Reports

White House on Monday indicated that doctors could be exempt from the Trump administration’s new $100,000 fee for high-skilled H-1B visa applications.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 08:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
“The Proclamation allows for potential exemptions, which can include physicians and medical residents,” Bloomberg News quoted White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers saying in an email.
 

