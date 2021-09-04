Doctors remove lump of hair weighing around 2kg from teenage girl's stomach in Lucknow

Lucknow: In a rare case, doctors removed a large lump of hair weighing around 2 kg from the stomach of a 17-year-old girl at Balrampur Hospital in Lucknow.

Speaking to ANI, Gastro-surgeon Dr SR Samadder said that the girl suffered from the rare disease of Trichobezoar in which the patients eat their own hair by plucking it."10 days ago, this girl came to our hospital and complained of vomiting and abdominal pain.

There was a large swelling on the upper portion of her abdomen. Her problem couldn`t be diagnosed through ultrasound, X-ray or CT scan, so we did an endoscopy and found a large trichobezoar in her stomach," he stated.

Dr Samadder informed that he, along with a team of doctors, operated on the girl on Thursday and removed a lump of hair weighing around 2 kg and measuring 20 cm in length and 15 cm in width from her stomach. The lump had taken the form of a ball of stone inside the girl`s stomach.

"Due to the lump, the food couldn`t stay in the stomach and neither could it pass to the small intestine. Therefore, the girl was getting weaker. She weighed only 32 kg despite being 17 years old. Now that she is operated upon, she will recover soon and will be able to ingest food within four to five days," he added.

On being asked about the reason for the girl`s strange habit of eating hair, Dr Samadder said that this disease is usually seen in patients suffering from depression.

"It is a psychological problem. The person plucks out his hair and eats it hiding it from others. After the girl is in a stable condition, I will refer her to the psychiatric department of our hospital where she would get counseling," he said.

"She will be given psychotherapy and social therapy. But her parents need to be vigilant as well," he added.

The girl`s parents expressed gratitude towards God for saving their daughter and were relieved that she could be treated in time.

"She complained of stomach ache for two months, so we brought her here. We didn`t know of her habit of eating hair. She used to function normally at home," said the girl`s father.

"We are very happy that her problem was diagnosed in time and she is fine now," said the girl`s mother.

Meanwhile, the Director of Balrampur Hospital Dr Ravindra Kumar said that the girl might be suffering from some problems that caused depression and the complete treatment could only be done through psychological counseling.