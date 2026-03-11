'Doctrine of multi-alignment': On whose side really is India amid Iran-Israel-US war?

The US-Israeli war against Iran has entered its 12th day with no end in sight. Neither has any attempt at peace been made, nor have the nations agreed to diplomatic talks. While US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is open to talks with Iran, but on certain conditions, Tehran has outrightly rejected any negotiation, vowing to hit the US and Israel very hard. Amid the war, where mostly nations have united against Iran, India’s position has been enigmatic.

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar held a detailed telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, focusing on the latest developments in the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The call, which took place on Tuesday, indicates India's proactive diplomatic outreach as tensions in the region (West Asia) remain high. This marks one of the recent high-level interactions between the two ministers, following earlier telecons amid the escalating crisis involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

India has consistently advocated for de-escalation, restraint, dialogue, and diplomacy as the path forward, while prioritising the protection of Indian nationals in the region and ensuring uninterrupted energy availability. Iran also reacted to the conversation and, in a post on X, slammed the US and Israel while appreciating India’s stand. Notably, India has given docking permission to the Iranian frigate IRIS Lavan after a technical glitch. However, the decision came after the US attacked another Iranian ship, IRIS Dena.

Amid all this, the US has said that it gave India permission to buy Russian oil and New Delhi responded by saying that it never asked for permission.

Defence and strategic analyst Shanaka Anslem Perera wrote on X, “The waiver does not give India permission. It gives America cover. Without the waiver, US sanctions on Russian oil apply to Indian refiners buying cargoes that are already at sea. Enforcing those sanctions during a Hormuz crisis that America’s own war created would crash Indian fuel prices further (already up 20% on 7th March), destabilise a nuclear-armed democracy of 1.4 billion people, and hand Moscow the narrative that US sanctions hurt allies more than adversaries. The waiver is not generosity. It is damage control.”

While the US is in damage control mode, India under Narendra Modi has built a diplomatic architecture that doesn’t alienate any friendly nation and brings them all together to maximise benefits, feel the experts.

While India is enhancing ties with Israel for key weapons, it has QUAD membership for security, Russian support for energy stability, Chabahar path for friendly Iran ties, Chinese trade for manufacturing and Middle East nations for supplying manpower. “The doctrine is not non-alignment. It is multi-alignment: simultaneous deep ties with competing powers, calibrated issue by issue, with the ability to pivot toward whoever offers the best terms at any given moment,” said Parera in a post.

India’s multilateralism has allowed it to have maximum leverage with each country while ensuring India First, feel analysts. India is keeping diplomatic channels open, and by not participating in the US-Iran war, it has retained the policy of non-alignment while aligning correctly with every major partners.