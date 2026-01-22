Advertisement
NewsIndiaBREAKING | Doda Army accident: 4 Soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge at Khanni Top
DODA ARMY BASE

BREAKING | Doda Army accident: 4 Soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge at Khanni Top

Tragic Army accident in J&K's Doda. Four soldiers died and 9 were injured when their bulletproof vehicle fell into a 200-foot gorge at Khanni Top. LG Manoj Sinha condoles the "supreme sacrifice." 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
BREAKING | Doda Army accident: 4 Soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge at Khanni Top4 Soldiers Killed, 9 Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge. (Photo: Social media)

In a tragic incident in the high-altitude terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, 10 Indian Army personnel lost their lives and 7 others were injured on Thursday afternoon after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Doda district.

The accident occurred at Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. According to preliminary reports, the bulletproof vehicle was carrying 17 personnel toward a high-altitude post when the driver reportedly lost control on a sharp curve, leading the vehicle to tumble nearly 200 feet down the mountainside.

