BREAKING | Doda Army accident: 4 Soldiers killed, 9 injured as vehicle plunges into gorge at Khanni Top

In a tragic incident in the high-altitude terrain of Jammu and Kashmir, 10 Indian Army personnel lost their lives and 7 others were injured on Thursday afternoon after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Doda district.

The accident occurred at Khanni Top along the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road. According to preliminary reports, the bulletproof vehicle was carrying 17 personnel toward a high-altitude post when the driver reportedly lost control on a sharp curve, leading the vehicle to tumble nearly 200 feet down the mountainside.

Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) January 22, 2026