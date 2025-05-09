Doda News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Jammu Police Issues Advisory As Region Faces Blackout

Doda News LIVE: India-Pakistan War- Tensions between India and Pakistan have significantly intensified after a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, Indian defense sources reported that air defense systems successfully intercepted eight missiles launched from Pakistan. The missiles were allegedly targeting four key areas in Jammu—Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia.

Intense cross-border firing persists along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, with confirmed ceasefire breaches in Samba involving both artillery shelling and drone strikes. At the same time, several drone attacks have been reported in Udhampur, Akhnoor, Jammu, and Pathankot, prompting active responses from Indian air defence forces to counter the aerial threats.

According to media reports, Pakistan has targeted Jammu with loitering munitions, and Indian Air Defence guns are firing back in retaliation. The Air Defence system has been activated to neutralise the drone attack. According to defence sources, the Indian armed forces successfully intercepted a low-range missile fired from across the border. In addition, a Pakistani drone was shot down near Jammu, preventing what could have been a major security breach.

This comes after the Indian Armed Forces successfully neutralised the Pakistan military's attempts at a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Indian military installations across Northern and Western India during the night of May 7-8, and an Air Defence system at Lahore has been neutralised.

Jammu Police Issues Advisory Amid Blackout

•Citizens urged to switch off all lights during blackout.

•Stay indoors & in safe locations.

•Avoid unnecessary vehicle movement.

•No need to panic — authorities managing situation.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Doda of Jammu Division, and sirens can be heard. Sources say at least eight missiles were directed from Pakistan at Jammu Civil Airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia and neighbouring areas, and most of them were intercepted/blocked by the Indian air defence system.

The schools, colleges and other educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts will remain closed on Wednesday (May 7) after India hit terror hotbeds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot and PoK.

The situation still remains volatile with increased military alertness on the border and in the skies.