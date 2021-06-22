Does COVID-19 vaccine affect infertility in men and women? Check what Health Ministry has to say

New Delhi: Amid recent reports claiming infertility due to COVID-19 vaccination amongst the population of reproductive age, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday (June 21, 2021) issued a clarification. Busting the myth, it said that none of the available coronavirus vaccines affects fertility as all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects.

"Vaccines are authorized for use only after their safety and efficacy is assured," the Ministry said in a press statement.

It said that in the past few days, certain media reports have highlighted the prevalence of various superstitions and myths in a section of healthcare and frontline workers including the nurses.

"Such misinformation and rumours were observed to be spreading in the community during the vaccination drives earlier too e.g. polio and measles-rubella," the Health Ministry added.

The Centre stated that there is 'no scientific evidence' suggesting COVID-19 vaccination can cause infertility in men and women.

Meanwhile, in a landmark achievement, nearly 83 lakh doses were administered in India on Monday, as per the available data at 9 PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed happiness over the record-breaking vaccination numbers and said that the coronavirus vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19.

"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!," he tweeted.

The country has so far administered more than 28 crores doses.