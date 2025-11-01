Does India Really Control Taliban, Or Is Pakistan Spinning Another Story?

Dispelling a convenient myth often invites criticism, and nowhere is this clearer than in the continuing claim that India exerts constant pressure on Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Facts have long taken a backseat to this narrative, kept alive by Pakistan’s political establishment.

Once again, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif has accused India of manipulating the Taliban from behind the scenes. “The people in Kabul pulling the strings and staging the puppet show are being controlled by Delhi,” he declared, a statement in line with his history of unfounded allegations. India, it seems, has again been made the scapegoat for the failure of the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan peace talks in Turkey.

A Look Back: India And Afghanistan

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When the Taliban first seized power in 1996, India refused to recognise their rule. Instead, New Delhi backed the Northern Alliance, the regime’s key opposition group, while closing its embassy in Kabul. It was only after the US-led intervention ousted the Taliban that India resumed formal diplomatic ties.

Even during those years of estrangement, India made limited cultural gestures, such as its 2001 plea to preserve the Buddhas of Bamiyan, a part of both Indian and world heritage. The Taliban ignored the request and destroyed the statues.

Between 2001 and 2020, India emerged as one of Afghanistan’s major development partners, investing heavily in infrastructure, education, and humanitarian projects. Yet, despite two decades of engagement, New Delhi maintained no contact with the Taliban, either formally or informally. That cooperation came to an abrupt halt with the US withdrawal in 2021.

The Present Reality

Since the Taliban’s return, India has condemned their human rights abuses, especially against minorities and women. Many in India and Afghanistan felt let down when New Delhi declined to assist those targeted by the new regime. The once-strong ties forged through cultural exchange and education have faded, replaced by minimal humanitarian contact maintained through a small mission in Kabul.

Now, in 2025, India appears to be reassessing its position. The decision to reopen its embassy follows the visit of Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to New Delhi. Despite this diplomatic thaw, India’s leverage in Afghanistan remains limited, politically, militarily, and financially.

Pakistan’s Displeasure

Islamabad’s irritation seems rooted in a line from the joint statement following Muttaqi’s visit. “The Afghan Foreign Minister reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India,” the statement read.

With Taliban-Pakistan relations at a historic low, this assurance to India has clearly unsettled Islamabad. Accusing India of controlling the Taliban offers Pakistan both a domestic and diplomatic advantage, reinforcing unity at home and portraying itself as a victim abroad.

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s rhetoric has grown increasingly aggressive. Blaming India for the Taliban’s recent attacks on Pakistani soil also helps Islamabad distance itself from Kabul, particularly as it seeks to renew favour with Washington. Nothing pleases the United States more than a display of cooperation against a common adversary, especially when accompanied by promises of strategic resources.

The Familiar Victim Narrative

By portraying itself as the aggrieved party and invoking “regional stability” at every turn, Pakistan once again deflects attention from its own internal and foreign policy failures. The same pattern has long been visible in its handling of Baloch dissent.

As for India, its silence in the face of such accusations may stem from something more calculated, the power of perception. Intelligence agencies often prefer to be feared rather than defended. In South Asia’s volatile political arena, the idea of influence can be as potent as influence itself.

As Thomas Hobbes once wrote, “Reputation of power is power.” And in the region’s shifting landscape, reputation often reigns supreme.