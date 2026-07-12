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Does Lawrence Bishnoi have links with Babbar Khalsa? Viral Photo triggers buzz in the transnational gangster network

Two images have brought the Lawrence Bishnoi- Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) gangster-separatist nexus in focus, after the US operation hardball exposing transnational criminal syndicate. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 04:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Does Lawrence Bishnoi have links with Babbar Khalsa? Viral Photo triggers buzz in the transnational gangster network
Image Credit: (Foreground: @kuchnahinaata/X, bacground: @JoshEdelson/X)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

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