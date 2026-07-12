/Does Lawrence Bishnoi have links with Babbar Khalsa? Viral Photo triggers buzz in the transnational gangster network

Days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), on July 7, along with other law enforcement agencies in the United States, launched a major operation and took more than 20 individuals into custody, with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at the center of the investigation. A photo has sparked buzz on social media with links to the Bishnoi gang with separatist terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
The photo shows Bishnoi alongside Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convicted member of BKI involved in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.
The image raised fresh questions about possible connections between Bishnoi’s criminal syndicate and Sikh separatist outfits Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).
What sparks more speculation is that the photo’s emergence coincides with “Operation Hard Ball,” a multinational crackdown led by the FBI. US authorities charged dozens of defendants, including Bishnoi and his associate Goldy Brar (Satinderjeet Singh), with a range of serious offences, including murder, extortion, kidnapping, firearms trafficking, and large-scale drug trafficking spanning the United States, Canada, and Europe.
Prosecutors allege that Bishnoi’s organised crime group deliberately cultivated a climate of fear, particularly among Indian diaspora communities in North America.
The gang is accused of using high-profile acts of violence, publicised through videos, social media, and media interviews, to enhance its fearsome reputation and facilitate extortion. Victims, often prominent cultural, political, or business figures, were reportedly identified through government databases, social media, and surveillance before being contacted via encrypted apps and threatened with harm to themselves or their families in India.
Among the most notable allegations is the gang’s involvement in the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani figure, in Surrey, British Columbia.
The photograph has reignited discussion about deeper interconnections. Rajoana, who is serving a life sentence for his role in Beant Singh’s killing, represents a symbol for certain separatist factions.
While the authenticity and context of the image are not clear, its circulation, alongside reports of FBI raids uncovering Khalistani imagery at properties linked to associates- has focused attention on the blurred lines between organised crime and separatist militancy.
Previously, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charged Bishnoi, Brar, and others with links to BKI and pro-Khalistani groups, highlighting coordinated activities involving arms smuggling, targeted killings, and funding channels.
Such alliances are seen by officials as mutually beneficial: gangsters gain ideological cover or foot soldiers, while separatist elements secure criminal infrastructure for logistics and revenue.
Although Bishnoi’s primary operations revolve around extortion, drug trafficking, and contract killings rather than purely political separatism. His gang has claimed responsibility for several high-profile incidents, including the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala and threats against celebrities. These acts were allegedly designed to project power and pressure victims into compliance.
Operation Hard Ball paints a picture of a sophisticated transnational enterprise. Three main crime groups were targeted, with Bishnoi’s network at the centre. Prosecutors described how the syndicates preyed on Indian-origin communities, using violence and intimidation to extort money. One related group, linked to Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, allegedly collaborated with corrupt officials in India to frame victims in false cases before offering to resolve them for payment.
The investigation drew on cooperation across the US, Canada, Europe, and Asia, underscoring the borderless nature of these threats. US officials emphasised that the groups sought to expand influence through sensational attacks that generated publicity and instilled widespread fear.
Whether the image points to genuine operational ties with groups like Babbar Khalsa or merely opportunistic contact is a matter for investigators. What is clear is that the gangster-separatist nexus represents a complex hybrid threat that demands sustained, coordinated action across jurisdictions.
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