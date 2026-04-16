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NewsIndiaDoes new book smells good to you as well? Here’s the hidden reason behind it
SMELL OF A NEW BOOK

Does new book smells good to you as well? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

But beyond this emotional connection behind the book smell lies, an interesting question—what exactly creates this distinctive smell, and why does it feel so universally appealing?

Written By Simran Akhouri|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 05:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Does new book smells good to you as well? Here’s the hidden reason behind it

There’s something instantly comforting about opening a brand-new book, the crisp pages, the untouched cover, and that unmistakable smell that feels both fresh and familiar at the same time. It’s not just about reading, but it’s an experience that begins the moment you flip open the first page. The scent itself carries a quiet charm, often evoking feelings of curiosity, calmness, and the excitement of stepping into a new world. For many readers, this aroma becomes a part of the ritual, something they pause to enjoy before even starting the first chapter.

But beyond this emotional connection lies an interesting question—what exactly creates this distinctive smell, and why does it feel so universally appealing?

Why do new books smell good?

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That pleasant aroma comes from a mix of chemicals used during the book-making process. When books are printed, materials like paper, ink, and glue release tiny amounts of compounds into the air. These are known as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and they are responsible for the distinctive smell.

Common contributors include:

Paper (made from wood pulp)

Printing inks

Adhesives used in binding

While new books have a fresh, chemical-based scent, old books develop a musty, sweet aroma over time due to the breakdown of paper and ink.

Old books release compounds like:

Benzaldehyde (almond-like smell)

Vanillin (vanilla scent)

That’s why libraries often have a completely different smell compared to bookstores.

Does everyone enjoy the smell of new books?

Not everyone finds the smell of new books pleasant. While many people love the fresh, slightly sweet aroma, others may find it too strong or even mildly irritating. This difference largely comes down to individual sensitivity to smells and personal preferences.

However, the new book smell fades over time. As the chemicals slowly evaporate, the scent becomes less noticeable. Eventually, the book begins to develop its own aged aroma.

 

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Simran Akhouri

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