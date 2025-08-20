Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2949129https://zeenews.india.com/india/does-not-allow-political-activities-against-other-countries-india-rejects-bangladesh-govts-allegations-2949129.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-BANGLADESH

'Does Not Allow Political Activities Against Other Countries': India Rejects Bangladesh Govt's Allegations

MEA spokesperson clarified that the Government of India has no knowledge of any such activities being undertaken by purported members of the Awami League in India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 08:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Does Not Allow Political Activities Against Other Countries': India Rejects Bangladesh Govt's AllegationsImage: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday dismissed allegations made by the Interim Government of Bangladesh regarding anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out from Indian soil.

Responding to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the Government of India has no knowledge of any such activities being undertaken by purported members of the Awami League in India.

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law," he said.

 

 

He further emphased that Indian Government will not allow political activities against other countries from Indian soil.

In a press released, India also stated that it expects free, fair and inclusive elections at the earliest in Bangladesh.

“India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people,” the statement added. (Also Read: Bangladesh: Awami League Slams Yunus Regime's Decision Not To Observe National Mourning Day)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK