The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday dismissed allegations made by the Interim Government of Bangladesh regarding anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out from Indian soil.

Responding to media queries on the Press Statement issued by the Interim Government of Bangladesh, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that the Government of India has no knowledge of any such activities being undertaken by purported members of the Awami League in India.

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law," he said.

August 20, 2025

He further emphased that Indian Government will not allow political activities against other countries from Indian soil.

In a press released, India also stated that it expects free, fair and inclusive elections at the earliest in Bangladesh.

“India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people,” the statement added. (Also Read: Bangladesh: Awami League Slams Yunus Regime's Decision Not To Observe National Mourning Day)