'Doesn’t Deserve To Live': Parents Of Meerut Woman Who Butchered Her Husband Want Her To Be Hanged

The parents of the woman accused of slaughtering her husband alongside her lover said that she “doesn't deserve to live” and should be “hanged”. Parents of Muskaan Rastogi – a woman accused of slaughtering her husband, Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, alongside her accomplice Sahil – demanded her execution.

The accused in this case, Muskaan, who lives in Meerut, allegedly killed her husband, Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, with the help of her lover Sahil, cut him into fragments and encased the remains in a plastic drum, properly sealing it with cement. Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, “She doesn’t deserve to live…hang her.”

They are clamouring for justice for Saurabh, who was a Merchant Navy officer working for a US firm. In February, he sailed home to celebrate his six-year-old daughter’s birthday.

How Did Crime Unfold?

But on March 4, the festivities turned fatal. Muskaan, with her lover Sahil Shukla, plunged a blade into Saurabh multiple times, carving his body into fifteen fragments. Muskaan and Sahil hid Saurabh's body in a plastic drum, sealed it with cement, and fled to the hills. The two used Saurabh's phone to post deceptive snapshots in a bid to cover their crime. However, their plan fell apart when Saurabh's family took legal refuge.

Muskaan, Sahil Confess Crime

Under interrogation, Muskaan and Sahil crumbled, confessing their crime. Police cracked open the drum, retrieving Saurabh’s butchered pieces for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a furious mob of lawyers descended upon Muskaan Rastogi and her lover, Sahil Shukla, outside the CJM court on Wednesday.

Muskaan, the cold-blooded wife who had hacked her husband Saurabh Rajput into pieces, stood alongside Sahil, who also stood in tattered clothes. Anyhow, police scrambled to shield the pair from the onslaught. The police then took them into the courtroom. Muskaan and Sahil were publicly presented by the police, and Muskaan's vermilion mark – a symbol of her broken marriage – caught attention.

When asked about it, she remained silent, her guilt evident. Lawyers then attacked them in front of the police, showing their anger.

Muskaan's Parents Disown Her

Muskaan's parents, Pramod and Kavita – who live in Meerut – disowned her, calling her actions unforgivable. They revealed that Saurabh, Muskaan's husband, loved her deeply but lost everything because of her.

Muskaan confessed to her parents that she and Sahil killed Saurabh, leading them to hand her over to the police. They blamed her drug addiction and affair with Sahil for the crime, as they feared Saurabh would disrupt their lifestyle.

They said Saurabh had always supported Muskaan, even when she struggled. He left his career for her, but their relationship deteriorated. Muskaan's affair with Sahil led to suspicion and eventually murder. Their six-year-old daughter now lives with Muskaan's parents, who mourn Saurabh as their own son.

“We handed her over,” reports quoting Kavita said, “She was the problem.” The Rastogis kept on mourning him as their own. “He was our son too,” Kavita laments, as quoted by news agency IANS. “He gambled it all for her, and she repaid him with death.”

Saurabh and Muskaan fell in love and got married in 2016, but their relationship quickly went downhill. Saurabh gave up his career for Muskaan, which caused problems with his family. They moved into a rented house and had a daughter in 2019. However, their happiness turned into distrust when Saurabh found out about Muskaan's affair with Sahil.

Though they considered divorce, Saurabh chose to stay for their daughter. In 2023, while he was away at sea, Muskaan and Sahil planned and committed a shocking, calculated murder.

(With IANS Inputs)