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‘Doesn't seek hostility, return was a protest of harassment’: Bangladesh PM’s advisor on Delhi airport entry row

Bangladesh PM's adviser alleged that he said that he was detained despite holding official status, prompting him to make an on-the-spot decision to return. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 07:31 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
‘Doesn't seek hostility, return was a protest of harassment’: Bangladesh PM’s advisor on Delhi airport entry row
Image Credit: IANS

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