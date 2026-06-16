/‘Doesn't seek hostility, return was a protest of harassment’: Bangladesh PM’s advisor on Delhi airport entry row

Speaking in Dhaka on Tuesday, Zahed framed his action as a principled stand. “I did not go there in a personal capacity. I went as a representative of the state,” he said. “I felt we needed to make an instant protest against what happened.” He emphasised that the move was not personal but a clear message from the new government: “This is not Sheikh Hasina’s government. This is a government with a public mandate,” as per The Daily Star.