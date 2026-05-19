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NewsIndia'Dog bite menace rising': SC refuses to recall order on shifting stray dogs from public places to shelters
SUPREME COURT ON STRAY DOGS

'Dog bite menace rising': SC refuses to recall order on shifting stray dogs from public places to shelters

The Court also rejected applications challenging the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anamika Singh Parihar|Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Dog bite menace rising': SC refuses to recall order on shifting stray dogs from public places to shelters(Image Credit: IANS)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to recall its earlier directive stating that stray dogs picked up from public places such as hospitals, bus stands, schools, and railway stations etc, and  should not be released back into the same place after vaccination or sterilisation.

 

 

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