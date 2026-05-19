NewsIndia'Dog bite menace rising': SC refuses to recall order on shifting stray dogs from public places to shelters
'Dog bite menace rising': SC refuses to recall order on shifting stray dogs from public places to shelters
The Court also rejected applications challenging the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India.
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The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to recall its earlier directive stating that stray dogs picked up from public places such as hospitals, bus stands, schools, and railway stations etc, and should not be released back into the same place after vaccination or sterilisation.
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