Dog Rescues Baby, Internet Says: 'I love Dogesh Bhai More Than Humans', Watch Video

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has made daily life easier in many ways, but it has also brought new concerns. The internet is now filled with AI-generated videos that often blur reality and fiction, with some looking so real that even sharp eyes struggle to tell the difference.

One such video doing the rounds on Instagram shows what seems to be a touching moment of courage involving a mother, her baby, and their dog. The dog is praised for saving the child from a serious accident. But while many believed the clip, others are convinced it was created with AI.

A Dramatic Rescue

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The clip shows a woman washing clothes as her baby sits nearby in a stroller, with a dog also in the frame. Suddenly, the stroller tips over and starts rolling forward with the child inside. The scene looks frightening, but then comes a twist — the dog quickly jumps in front and stops the stroller before it can crash. The baby is saved from what could have been a serious fall. A caption on the video reads, “The adult didn’t even look nervous…but the dog’s sixth sense caught it immediately,” adding more emotion to the moment and leaving viewers amazed.

Watch Video -

Since being posted, the video has gained over two lakh views on Instagram. The comments section was flooded with reactions, with most people using the trending nickname “Dogesh bhai” for dogs in such unexpected roles.

One viewer wrote, “Aise hi emergency situation k lie toh Dogesh bhai baitha hai (Dogesh bhai is here exactly for such emergencies).” Another said, “Ek hi toh dil hai Dogesh bhai…kitni baar jeetoge (There’s only one heart, Dogesh bhai, how many times will you win it).” Someone else added, “That’s why I love Dogesh bhai more than humans.”

While many praised the dog for its heroic act, some weren’t convinced. A section of viewers argued the clip wasn’t real at all.

One user commented, “This is AI,” while another joked, “AI could have done better.” Someone else wrote, “AI ne bachaya bache ko (AI saved the child).”

Another user commented, 'AI.. naam toh suna hi hoga'.