NewsIndiaDogesh bhai on top: Video with dog on top of autorickshaw goes viral, internet reacts | WATCH
DOG VIDEO

'Dogesh bhai on top': Video with dog on top of autorickshaw goes viral, internet reacts | WATCH

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 08, 2026, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Dogesh bhai on top': Video with dog on top of autorickshaw goes viral, internet reacts | WATCHScreenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: @gaurav_satish_gawade/ Instagram)

A short video has taken social media by storm, in which a dog can be seen calmly sitting on top of an autorickshaw. The clip, widely shared across platforms, shows the canine comfortably perched on top of a moving vehicle.

What truly captured the internet’s imagination was the dog’s relaxed posture. Sitting on the roof of the vehicle, the canine appears unfazed by traffic, honking horns, or curious onlookers. As the autorickshaw weaves through the road, the dog remains steady, prompting viewers to jokingly crown him “Dogesh bhai on top.”

Watch the viral video here: 

Netizens' reaction 

The video quickly went viral, with users flooding comment sections with humorous comments, memes, and playful praise.

Social media reactions ranged from laughter to amazement. 

Also read- 'Roka at metro station': Video of unusual engagement ceremony goes viral; Watch

"Rickshaw of Dogesh bhai (Dogesh Bhai ki riksha)," a comment under the video read. 

"Dogesh bhaii on top," an Instagram user commented. 

"Dogesh bro on fire," another one commented. 

"Dogesh bhai ka aura day by day," a comment read. 

"Dogesh bhaw," an individual commented under the video. 

"He will not be charged for the trip (Uska bhada nhi lagega)", another comment read.  
 
Also check- Viral Video: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Bhojpuri dance after India's ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 final

As the video continues to circulate, “Dogesh bhai” has become more than just a catchy name. 

Whether seen as amusing or surprising, the video has succeeded in doing what the internet does best- turning a street moment into a viral video.

