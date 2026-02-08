'Dogesh bhai on top': Video with dog on top of autorickshaw goes viral, internet reacts | WATCH

A short video has taken social media by storm, in which a dog can be seen calmly sitting on top of an autorickshaw. The clip, widely shared across platforms, shows the canine comfortably perched on top of a moving vehicle.

What truly captured the internet’s imagination was the dog’s relaxed posture. Sitting on the roof of the vehicle, the canine appears unfazed by traffic, honking horns, or curious onlookers. As the autorickshaw weaves through the road, the dog remains steady, prompting viewers to jokingly crown him “Dogesh bhai on top.”

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens' reaction

The video quickly went viral, with users flooding comment sections with humorous comments, memes, and playful praise.

Social media reactions ranged from laughter to amazement.

"Rickshaw of Dogesh bhai (Dogesh Bhai ki riksha)," a comment under the video read.

"Dogesh bhaii on top," an Instagram user commented.

"Dogesh bro on fire," another one commented.

"Dogesh bhai ka aura day by day," a comment read.

"Dogesh bhaw," an individual commented under the video.

"He will not be charged for the trip (Uska bhada nhi lagega)", another comment read.



As the video continues to circulate, “Dogesh bhai” has become more than just a catchy name.

Whether seen as amusing or surprising, the video has succeeded in doing what the internet does best- turning a street moment into a viral video.