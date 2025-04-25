'Doing Dirty Work For US': Pakistan Defence Minister Admits To Support For Terror Groups

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in an interview with Sky News, admitted that Pakistan has been funding and supporting terrorist organisations and alleged that they have been doing the 'dirty work' for the United States.

This comes after the terrorist attack rendered a bloodbath in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

Pakistani Defence Minister Statements

A video of the interview went viral on social media, in which the Pakistan Defence Minister is asked by the news anchor if he admits that Pakistan has a history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist groups.

The anchor asked, " But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?”

Also Read: 'Delhi Bandh' Today In Protest Against Pahalgam Terror Attack; Check What's Open And What's Closed

To the question, Asif replied that Pakistan has been doing the "dirty work" for the US and the West, including Britain, for three decades.

Asif said, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... and the west, including Britain… That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

The Pakistani Defence Minister also warned of an "all-out war" between India and Pakistan and said that a "clash between two nuclear powers is always worrisome". He alleged that the attack was “staged” and that Pakistan condemns terrorism.

Pahalgam Attack and India's Measures

After the Pahalgam attack by terrorists, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed about the several diplomatic measures that India was taking against Pakistan.

In a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought and it was noted that this incident occurred after elections were held successfully in the Union Territory.

Also Read: 'Terrorist Attack, Plain And Simple': US House Committee Rebukes NYT's Pahalgam Coverage, 'Fixes' Headline

Following the Pahalgam attack, the Central government announced the measures, including the closing of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides, and suspending Indus Water Treaty.

(with ANI inputs)