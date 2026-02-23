'Dolphin Hunter': Indian Navy gets third anti-submarine ship Anjadip; formal commissioning on Feb 27

The Indian Navy is set to enhance its Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) capabilities with the commissioning of Anjadip, the third vessel of the eight-ship Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) project. According to Ministry of Defence, the warship will be formally commissioned into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai Port on 27 Feb 2026.

The ceremony will be presided over by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, it said.

"The commissioning ceremony highlights the nation’s accelerated progress towards achieving ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in defence, as the ASW-SWC project exemplifies the triumph of indigenous warship design and construction. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, Anjadip is a state-of-the-art vessel specifically designed to address the challenges of the littoral combat environment—the coastal and shallow waters vital for the nation’s security," said the Ministry in a release.

The vessel is engineered to act as a 'Dolphin Hunter', focused on the detection, tracking, and neutralisation of enemy submarines in coastal areas. The ship is packed with an indigenous, cutting-edge Anti-Submarine Warfare weapons and sensor package, including the Hull Mounted Sonar Abhay, and armed with Lightweight Torpedoes and ASW Rockets.

"In addition to its primary ASW role, the agile and highly manoeuvrable warship is also equipped to undertake Coastal Surveillance, Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO) and Search & Rescue operations. The 77 meter-long ship, features a high-speed Water-Jet Propulsion system, enabling it to achieve a top speed of 25 knots for rapid response and sustained operations," said the ministry.

The induction of Anjadip, named after the historically significant island off the coast of Karwar, significantly bolsters the Navy’s capacity to safeguard India’s vast maritime interests and coastal approaches including Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Area, marking another key step in transforming the Indian Navy into a formidable 'Builder's Navy'.