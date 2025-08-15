Dome Of Humayun’s Tomb Collapses In Delhi’s Nizamuddin; Several Feared Trapped
A section of the dome at Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, according to reports. The Delhi Fire Services stated that around eight to nine people are suspected to be trapped under the debris, PTI reported.
(This is breaking news, more details are awaited. Stay updated with Zee News for more updates.
