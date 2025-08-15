Advertisement
NewsIndia
HUMAYUN TOMB

Dome Of Humayun’s Tomb Collapses In Delhi’s Nizamuddin; Several Feared Trapped

A section of the dome at Humayun’s Tomb in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, according to reports. The Delhi Fire Services stated that around eight to nine people are suspected to be trapped under the debris, PTI reported.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 15, 2025, 05:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Dome Of Humayun’s Tomb Collapses In Delhi’s Nizamuddin; Several Feared TrappedHumayun’s Tomb. (File Photo: ANI)

A section of the dome at Humayun's Tomb in Delhi's Nizamuddin area collapsed on Friday, according to reports.

The Delhi Fire Services stated that around eight to nine people are suspected to be trapped under the debris, PTI reported.

 

 

 

(This is breaking news, more details are awaited.

 

