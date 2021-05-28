हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Flight fare

Domestic air travel set to become costlier by 15 per cent from June 1

Domestic air travel set to become costlier by 15 per cent from June 1
File Photo

New Delhi: Domestic air travel is set to become costlier as the Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday (May 28) raised the lower limit on fares by 15 per cent, according to an official order. The increase in airfares will come into effect from June 1, it said.

The upper limits on fares remain unchanged.

The move is aimed at helping the airlines amid a devastating second wave of COVID-19 which has reduced air travel significantly.

India had imposed lower and upper limits on airfares based on flight duration when services were resumed on May 25 last year after a two-month lockdown.

On Friday, the official order said the lower limit for flights under 40 minutes of duration will be increased from Rs 2,300 to Rs 2,600 -- an increase of 13 per cent.

Similarly, flights with duration between 40 minutes and 60 minutes will have a lower limit of Rs 3,300 instead of Rs 2,900 now, the order said. 

