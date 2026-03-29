Domestic LPG supply normal, 55 lakh refills delivered; Government assures adequate petrol and diesel stocks

New Delhi: The supply of domestic LPG cylinders is normal in the country, with more than 55 lakh refills delivered on Saturday, while another 64,000 free trade 5 kg cylinders have also been sold, and no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships, the Ministry of Petroleum said on Sunday. Online LPG cylinder bookings have increased to 94 per cent on an industry basis, and to prevent diversion at the distributor level, Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) based deliveries have been increased from 53 per cent in February to 84 per cent, the statement said.

All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG production from refineries has been increased to support domestic consumption. All petrol pumps are operating normally across the country.

The government has requested consumers to make LPG bookings online and avoid visiting LPG distributorships. Citizens are also requested to use alternative fuels like PNG and induction/electric cooktops. All citizens are also requested to make necessary efforts to conserve energy in their daily usage. In view of the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, proactive measures are being undertaken to maintain the uninterrupted availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country.

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There were certain rumours which led to panic buying at some retail outlets in a few states, resulting in unusually high sales and heavy crowding. However, it is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all petrol pumps in the country. The Government has reiterated its advice to the public not to believe rumours.Raids continue to be carried out in many of the states and UTs to check hoarding and black marketing of LPG. About 2,900 raids have been conducted, and about 1,000 cylinders have been seized on Saturday.

Officials of public sector oil marketing companies have conducted surprise inspections at more than 1200 RO and LPG distributorships on Saturday across the country to ensure smooth supplies and to check any hoarding or black marketing. The oil companies have issued about 480 show cause notices to LPG distributorships till date.