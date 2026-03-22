Domestic LPG supply remains normal, panic bookings dip: Govt

New Delhi: The delivery of domestic LPG cylinders remains normal, panic bookings have come down, while the government has increased commercial LPG allocation to states, according to an update by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Sunday amid global disruptions due to the Middle East war.

Educational institutions and hospitals have been prioritised, and around 50 per cent of the total commercial LPG allocation is going to these sectors. An additional 20 per cent commercial LPG allocation will also be given on priority to sectors like restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing, dairy, and food canteens run by state governments or local bodies.

States have been advised to facilitate new PNG connections for both domestic and commercial consumers. Besides, raids continue across states and UTs to curb LPG hoarding and black marketing.

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"In view of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, steps have been taken to ensure stable availability of petroleum products and LPG across the country. All refineries are operating at high capacity, with adequate crude inventories in place. The country is also maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel. Domestic LPG Production from refineries has been maximised," the ministry update said.

No cases of fuel 'dry-outs' have been reported at any of the retail outlets by the oil marketing companies (OMCs). The government reiterated its advice to the public not to resort to panic buying, as adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available and supplies are being maintained regularly.

Developments in West Asia continue to be closely monitored, and the government continues to take proactive steps to ensure preparedness and response across critical sectors, the statement said. On the natural gas front, priority sectors have been protected for their supplies with 100 per cent supply to domestic PNG for household cooking and CNG for vehicles. Supplies to industrial and commercial consumers connected to the grid are at 80 per cent of their average consumption, the statement said.

Compressed gas distribution (CGD) entities have also been advised by the government to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, and canteens across all their area, to address concerns regarding the availability of commercial LPG.

CGD companies like IGL, MGL, GAIL Gas, and BPCL have offered incentives for taking domestic and commercial PNG connections. CGD entities have also been directed by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) to shorten the timeline between the submission of applications and the commencement of gas supply to consumer households. The Centre has also requested states and UTs to expedite approval of applications required for the expansion of the CGD network.