Domino’s Pizza female employee gets brutally thrashed by a group of women in Indore, video goes viral

A young woman was brutally thrashed with sticks by a group of four women. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:52 PM IST
  • A young female employee of the Pizza chain Dominos gets beaten up in public
  • No one intervened to help her
  • The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself

Indore: In a horrifying incident, a young female Dominos employee was brutally beaten up on the streets by a group of 4 women. The incident took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The girl can be seen crying in pain but nobody seems to help her. When the pizza chain employee says she will call the police, one of the women dares her by saying “Go file a complaint". A police case has been registered against the four women who were thrashing Nandini, the employee. The case was based on the latter's complaint.

The accused women are allegedly a part of a local gang. The video of the assault was allegedly made viral by the gang itself. The incident was caught on camera and shared on Twitter. People have criticized the group of women for abusing and beating the girl so badly. The girl eventually saved herself by hiding in a nearby residence.

A police case has been registered against the four women who were thrashing the girl. The case was based on the latter's complaint. Police have stated that they are trying to identify the accused.

Several incidents have cropped up recently, wherein one can see people thrashing others in broad daylight and in complete public view. More often than not, no help is offered to the victim. 

