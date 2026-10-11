/‘Don’t be afraid’: Rahul Gandhi invites people to join opposition march to SC

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged people to join an Opposition march to the Supreme Court on Monday, where opposition parties plan to submit a memorandum to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
In a video shared on social media, Gandhi called on people to participate in the march and demanded an end to alleged “vote chori”, a halt to the SIR exercise and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
“Don’t be afraid. We will march together, with love, brotherhood and patriotism. Tomorrow, all of India will march to the Supreme Court,” Gandhi said.
Referring to the youth protest held in Delhi on Saturday, the Congress leader alleged that demonstrators had been beaten by police personnel and BJP workers despite gathering peacefully.
“Yesterday, the nation's youth came out in Delhi to peacefully protest. They came with love in their hearts, not hatred or anger. They were beaten, both by cops and BJP goons,” he said.
Gandhi said Monday’s march would bring together people irrespective of political affiliation, gender, caste, community or state.
“This is not the India we want. Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state,” he said.
He also invited youth, opposition parties and civil society groups to join the march, urging everyone who believes in democracy and the Constitution to participate.
“We will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice on behalf of the nation, demanding an end to vote chori, halting of SIR and the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar,” Gandhi said.
Taking aim at the BJP-led government, he added, “Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ajit Doval and Mohan Bhagwat cannot silence India's voice. These cowards cannot intimidate us. They will have to step aside.”
Earlier on Sunday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said Opposition leaders had sought an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to raise their concerns over the electoral process.
Kharge said he had written to the CJI seeking a meeting, adding that Gandhi had also sent a letter. The Congress has requested an appointment between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday.
“Tomorrow, we are also going to meet the Chief Justice of India. I have written a letter, and Rahul has also written a letter. We have sought a time between 4 and 5 p.m. Now, let us see,” Kharge said.
He clarified that the leaders intended to present their concerns and make a request rather than demand any action from the court.
“We cannot demand anything from him. We will only request him with folded hands. These are the things that should be kept in mind,” he said.
Kharge also accused the government of creating an atmosphere of fear ahead of the planned youth agitation and questioned the deployment of a large number of security personnel.
The proposed march comes amid a wider Opposition campaign against the SIR of electoral rolls and allegations of irregularities in the electoral process. The Opposition has also called for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
(With IANS inputs)
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