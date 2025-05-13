‘Don’t Fall For Islamabad’s Ceasefire Optics’: BLA’s 71 Strikes Tell India It’s Time To Finish ‘Terror State’ Pakistan

New Delhi: Pakistan is under attack. Its military convoys burned. Its intelligence units exposed. Its police stations hit. Its propaganda shattered. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has unleashed a wave of 71 coordinated strikes across 51 locations. The message is clear – Pakistan is crumbling, and the world must stop pretending it is not.

In a statement issued on May 11, the BLA warned India and other regional powers against falling for Islamabad’s “ceasefire optics and tactical dialogues”, declaring that “the time has passed to believe in Pakistan’s promises”. The group said Pakistan’s structural reliance on terrorism and religious extremism makes peace impossible and called for “decisive action” from India and the international community.

Referring to Pakistan as a “terrorist state”, the BLA insisted that global inaction was enabling a rogue regime to embed itself deeper into South Asia’s geopolitical fault lines. “Pakistan is not just a breeding ground, it is a nuclear base of violent ideology,” the group stated and cited its sponsorship of outfits like the Lashkar-e-Toiba, the Jaish-e-Mohammad and the ISIS.

The statement followed the BLA’s announcement of 71 back-to-back attacks launched under its ongoing ‘Operation Herof’ across 51 locations inside Pakistan. These included military garrisons, ISI facilities, police stations, mineral convoys and critical infrastructure along key national highways.

The aim, according to the group, was not just destruction. It was a calculated test of battle coordination, ground maneuvering and strategic control. The attacks were described as a “rehearsal” for more organised warfare. “We have rendered the enemy helpless on mountains, urban fronts and every other front,” the BLA said, reinforcing its claims of battlefield dominance.

At a time when Pakistan is grappling with diplomatic isolation, internal economic collapse and mounting military pressures, the BLA believes a “new order” is emerging in South Asia. The group asserted that Pakistan’s structural vulnerabilities, especially its use of jihadist proxies, have caused irreparable cracks in the region’s security architecture.

Dismissing any speculation about foreign backing, the BLA categorically rejected the idea that it functions as a proxy. Instead, it described itself as a “dynamic and decisive party” shaping South Asia’s strategic transformation. “The BLA is neither a pawn nor a silent spectator,” the statement declared. It vowed to continue its armed resistance until “Pakistan is dismantled as a terror-exporting state”.

The message to India was blunt: stop entertaining peace with a country “whose hands are stained with blood and whose every promise is soaked in it”.

Criticising the global powers for turning a blind eye, the BLA accused them of protecting short-term strategic interests at the expense of regional peace. It warned that such hypocrisy will only prolong the conflict. “The BLA will no longer wait for permission,” the group added, pledging to ramp up efforts to bring down the Pakistani state.

The group also hinted at building stronger internal alliances within Pakistan’s restive provinces to challenge Islamabad’s territorial control. Calls for “resolute unity” among Baloch factions signal a potential coalition of resistance movements.

While Balochistan has long been a hotspot of insurgency, the tone and scale of these latest attacks indicate a turning point. Rich in natural resources and geostrategic value, the province borders both Iran and Afghanistan and provides access to the Arabian Sea. It is also home to the Gwadar port, a centerpiece of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The BLA’s operations are not just localised acts of rebellion, they are increasingly being framed as a regional movement against extremism and authoritarianism. The group sees itself as fighting not only for Baloch independence but for a more secure and terror-free South Asia.

Pakistan’s recent military setbacks, particularly during its standoff with India, have only emboldened this narrative. As Islamabad clings to ceasefires and diplomacy to recover from losses, the BLA is signaling it will not relent and wants India and the world to stop indulging a state it sees as irredeemable.