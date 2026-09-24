/‘Don’t let Putin drag you in’: Zelenskyy names India at UN, alleges 47 nations duped into Russia-Ukraine war

New York: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named India among 47 countries whose citizens, he alleged, are being “used” by Russia in the war against Ukraine. Speaking at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday (September 23), he called on the governments of these countries to protect their citizens and stop them from being pulled into the war.
He said that Russia was recruiting people from several countries and sending them to the battlefield. He alleged that some foreign nationals had reached the country through "deception and tricks" before ending up in the war.
"We know that Russia uses citizens of 47 countries in its war. Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan, South Africa, many others... We also see people dying on the battlefield who are not Russians, people from your countries, 47 countries, who ended up in Russia through deception and tricks," Zelenskyy said.
India has been working with Moscow to secure the release and return of its nationals recruited into the Russian armed forces. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that 227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian military. Of these, 139 have been discharged and 51 have died.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in the first week of September that India was in talks with Russia for the release and repatriation of Indians still serving there. The issue has been raised by New Delhi with Moscow on several occasions.
The Ukrainian president used his UN speech to address the governments of the countries whose citizens he said were fighting for Russia.
"I want to speak directly to every representative of these 47 countries. You know what Russia is doing with your people, your citizens. Take care of them and do not let them end up on another front. Do not let Putin drag you into this war...Limit his room to act, limit his money, limit his war," he said.
The Ukrainian president also argued that Russia's ability to continue the war depends on its finances. He said Ukraine's military actions against Russia's energy infrastructure were aimed at reducing Moscow's ability to fund the war.
He said that Russia's oil industry was facing severe disruption for the first time in its history. He described the industry as a source of national pride for Russia and said Ukraine's objective was to restrict Moscow's ability to finance the war.
"Oil itself is not Ukraine’s target, not our target, not gasoline or diesel, not factories or ports … Our target is Russia’s ability to finance this war, to drag it out, to make it more brutal and more destructive," he said.
"Russia’s finances and Russia’s production are what must be stopped if Putin is to be stopped," Zelenskyy added.
His statements on Russia's finances were part of an appeal at the UNGA for countries to restrict trade and other sources of revenue that help Moscow sustain its military campaign. Zelenskyy has argued that money flowing to Russia gives the war more time.
The reference to India comes against the backdrop of New Delhi's efforts to bring back Indian nationals who were recruited by the Russian military.
India has maintained that its citizens who were misled or recruited for military-related work in Russia should be discharged and brought home. The government has also been engaging Russian authorities over the cases of Indians still serving in the Russian armed forces.
The issue has involved Indians who travelled to Russia after being offered jobs and later found themselves serving with Russian military units, according to the government. New Delhi has sought the early discharge of such nationals.
Zelenskyy's statement places the issue in a much larger international context. He named Ghana, Nepal, Tajikistan, India, Yemen, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Belarus, Sudan and South Africa while referring to the 47 countries whose citizens he said were being used by Russia.
The president also used the address to accuse North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of sending troops to Russia to support Moscow's war effort. He alleged that Pyongyang was receiving advanced military capabilities in return for its military cooperation with Russia.
According to Zelenskyy, the deal includes access to improved ballistic missile capabilities and drone technology. He also accused Kim of using North Korean citizens as a bargaining tool in exchange for greater military cooperation.
"You probably saw the broadcast from Pyongyang when they honoured those who were killed. And this is madness, too. Why should Koreans give their lives in a war against Ukraine?" he said.
Ukraine has entered another winter, and Kyiv is seeking international backing for restrictions on Russia's revenues and military capacity. He also called for action against Russia's trade income and support for efforts to reduce the intensity of the war.
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