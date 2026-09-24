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‘Don’t let Putin drag you in’: Zelenskyy names India at UN, alleges 47 nations duped into Russia-Ukraine war

India has been pursuing the release and repatriation of its nationals serving in the Russian armed forces.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 07:29 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 07:29 AM IST
‘Don’t let Putin drag you in’: Zelenskyy names India at UN, alleges 47 nations duped into Russia-Ukraine war
Image Credit: (Photo: UN)

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‘Don’t let Putin drag you in’: Zelenskyy names India at UN, alleges 47 nations duped into Russia-Ukraine war
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