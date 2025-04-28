Don’t Let Terrorists Win, Don’t Stop Visiting Kashmir: Atul Kulkarni

After the deadly attack in Pahalgam, many dignitaries from across the country arrived in the region to send a message that don't let terrorists win, and continue visiting Kashmir.'

The Pahalgam attack sent shockwaves throughout the country, especially among tourists in Kashmir or those planning to visit. Nearly 90 per cent of tourists decided to stop coming to Kashmir. If this trend had continued, it would have been seen as a victory for the terrorists who aimed to divide the country along religious lines.

Among the dignitaries was Bollywood actor-producer Atul Kulkarni, who travelled directly from Mumbai to Kashmir and drove to Pahalgam to deliver the message, "Chalo Kashmir." He met with tourists and locals, emphasizing that "all Kashmiris are not terrorists." Speaking to Zee News, he shared an encounter with an elderly man who had served tourists for over 40 years and said, "This time, my eyes bleed blood."

The famous actor posted several moments from his trip to Kashmir on social media. Kulkarni stated, "It’s high time we don't let ourselves be divided. We should all visit Kashmir, from all parts of India, and give a befitting reply to the terrorists."

After his visit to Pahalgam, Kulkarni spent a day in Srinagar, where he observed, "Tourism businesses are in shock. They must have had big plans for the year, and now everything is ruined. We must understand the urgency of the situation and continue visiting Kashmir. That will be our collective answer to terrorism." He added, "We should not politicize this attack. It’s not just an attack on tourists; it’s an attack on the 140 million people of India, and we have to defeat them."

Atul Kulkarni's visit was aimed at boosting the morale of the Kashmiri people and tourists who, despite the attack, chose to stay in Kashmir or came after the attack. He concluded, "I salute those who remained here despite such a huge attack and sent a message to the country that Kashmir is safe."