COVID-19

Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary, follow COVID protocols: Arvind Kejriwal urges people after review meeting

AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the national capital on Monday.

Don't rush to hospital unless necessary, follow COVID protocols: Arvind Kejriwal urges people after review meeting
File Photo

New Delhi: A day after Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 10,774 new COVID-19 cases, AAP leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the national capital.

The meeting was held on Monday (April 12) in the afternoon. 

“Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. Please follow COVID protocols. Don’t rush to hospital unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal after the review meeting. 

Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told the media, "We added 5,000 more beds last week and will add more. At present, there are 5,525 beds in Delhi. 190 beds are occupied which amounts to 2%. We have also requested the central govt to increase beds to their current tally of 190."

Delhi registered 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. The cumulative count of infections has reached 7,25,197.

