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‘Don’t tell Behenji’: Mayawati exposes secret 10 pm call, blames nephew Akash Anand for health rumours

She has also taken direct charge of the BSP organisation in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after dividing the party’s national structure into three sectors. She said sector in-charges for other states will submit regular reports through meetings held every one-and-a-half months.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 13, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 13, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
‘Don’t tell Behenji’: Mayawati exposes secret 10 pm call, blames nephew Akash Anand for health rumours
Image Credit: BSP supremo Mayawati. (Photo: ANI)

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‘Don’t tell Behenji’: Mayawati exposes secret 10 pm call, blames nephew Akash Anand for health rumours
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