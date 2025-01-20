Jaishankar Attending Trump’s Oath Ceremony With Special Message From PM Modi

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is attending the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th US President on Monday, January 20, 2025. Sources told PTI Jaishankar who is representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his special envoy is carrying a letter from the Indian PM for President Trump.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar attended a prayer service at St. John’s Church earlier in the day.

“Privileged to represent India as External Affairs Minister and Special Envoy of PM at the Swearing-In Ceremony of the 47th President of the United States of America today in Washington DC,” Jaishankar wrote on X.

The external affairs minister's attendance at the presidential inauguration follows India's practice of sending special envoys for such events, sources said. In May 2023, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Nigerian president's swearing-in. Similarly, in November 2023, then Earth Sciences Minister Kiren Rijiju represented India at the Maldivian president's inauguration, sources added.

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the swearing-in of Iran's president in July last year, sources said. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita attended the oath ceremonies of Indonesia's and Mexico's presidents in October 2024. In June 2022, then MoS for External Affairs Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh attended the swearing-in of the Philippines' president, they added.

The inauguration will start at noon ET (10:30 PM IST) at the US Capitol, following the 20th Amendment. Vice President-elect JD Vance will first take the oath, administered by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Chief Justice John Roberts will then swear in Donald Trump as president, marking the start of his second term.

Trump will deliver his inaugural address, outlining his vision for his return to office. The ceremony is expected to draw global attention.