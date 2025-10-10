Donald Trump Misses Out On 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - Here’s Why

Despite all his efforts and strong backing from some political quarters, US President Donald Trump failed to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was instead awarded to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado.

Since returning to the office in January as US President, Trump has been openly lobbying for the honour, frequently claiming credit for stopping wars. His supporters saw him as a strong contender, especially after he announced a peace deal between Israel and Hamas, potentially ending the two-year-long Gaza conflict. Trump also claimed credit for halting the India-Pakistan confrontation that flared up in May, while New Delhi has firmly denied the claim.

However, despite his high-profile peace initiatives, Trump was not eligible for this year’s prize. The primary reason was that all nominations submitted in his name came after the February 1 cutoff date. Nominations for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which saw nearly 338 entries and closed at the end of January, shortly after Trump’s return to the White House.

Moreover, the 2025 award recognised contributions made in 2024, a period when Trump had been elected but had not yet assumed office, further excluding him from consideration.