Donald Trump Terms Tariff Critics ‘Fools,’ Says ‘US Is Now The Richest Country’

US President Donald Trump defended his tariff policy, dismissing critics as “fools” and asserting that the United States has become “the richest and most respected country in the world” under his leadership.

In a post on Truth Social, lashing out at critics of tariffs, Trump wrote, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS!” adding, “the richest, most respected country in the world, with almost no inflation and a record stock market.”

Underling his US under his leadership, Trump said, “401k’s are Highest EVER. We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone.”
 

