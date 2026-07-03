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  • /Donation theft row: Bahraich dargah vs Ram temple, decoding the selective silence | DNA Analysis

Donation theft row: Bahraich dargah vs Ram temple, decoding the selective silence | DNA Analysis

Allegations similar to Ram temple doantion teft were raised regarding the Syed Salar Masud Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich, located around 115 kilometres from Ayodhya. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 11:33 PM IST
Donation theft row: Bahraich dargah vs Ram temple, decoding the selective silence | DNA Analysis
Image Credit: IANS

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