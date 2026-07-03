/Donation theft row: Bahraich dargah vs Ram temple, decoding the selective silence | DNA Analysis

According to the investigation, Avinash Shukla has emerged as one of the key accused. Police allege that he played a central role in transporting money allegedly stolen from the temple’s donation fund, maintaining records of the cash, and arranging financial transactions to conceal the movement of funds. As part of the investigation, police took him to locations in Ayodhya where the money was allegedly divided and to his ancestral residence in Pratapgarh for further searches.