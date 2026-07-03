/Donation theft row: Bahraich dargah vs Ram temple, decoding the selective silence | DNA Analysis

Allegations of financial irregularities involving donations at two prominent religious sites in Uttar Pradesh have once again brought the issue of accountability at places of worship into the spotlight. While the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has triggered widespread political reactions and a high-profile investigation, similar allegations involving the Syed Salar Masud Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich have raised questions over what some describe as a “selective silence” from sections of the political class.
In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of both cases, comparing the public and political responses to the allegations. He argued that if donations made by devotees are allegedly misused, the matter deserves equal scrutiny irrespective of whether the place of worship is a temple, mosque, dargah, church or gurudwara.
The discussion began with the Syed Salar Masud Ghazi Dargah in Bahraich, located around 115 kilometres from Ayodhya. The centuries-old shrine attracts thousands of devotees every year and reportedly receives annual donations worth between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore through offerings, shop rentals, waqf properties and contracts linked to its annual fair.
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According to allegations currently under investigation, irregularities took place in the management of these funds. It has been alleged that contracts and shops were allotted improperly, income was understated while expenditure was inflated, valuable offerings such as gold and silver were not properly accounted for, and donation records were either poorly maintained or not preserved for over a decade.
The allegations have been levelled against current and former members of the dargah management committee, including its present chairman, late former chairman Shamshad Ahmad, Samajwadi Party leader and former MLA Yasar Shah, and some khadims (caretakers) associated with the shrine. The accused have not been found guilty, and the investigation remains ongoing.
The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a detailed probe into the allegations, with officials examining nearly ten years of financial records. Rahul Sinha questioned why the alleged irregularities at the Bahraich dargah have not generated the same political debate as the Ram Temple case, despite both involving allegations of misuse of donations made by devotees.
The analysis then turned to the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, where investigators have already made several arrests and are piecing together what they believe was a well-organised network.
According to the investigation, Avinash Shukla has emerged as one of the key accused. Police allege that he played a central role in transporting money allegedly stolen from the temple’s donation fund, maintaining records of the cash, and arranging financial transactions to conceal the movement of funds. As part of the investigation, police took him to locations in Ayodhya where the money was allegedly divided and to his ancestral residence in Pratapgarh for further searches.
Another accused, Anukalp Mishra, is under scrutiny after investigators found that although he was officially authorised to perform crowd-management duties at the temple, he allegedly worked inside the donation counting centre. The SIT is examining whether procedural lapses or deliberate decisions enabled his deployment in a sensitive area without the appropriate authorisation.
Investigators have questioned 33 individuals so far, including property dealers, bank officials, security personnel, donors, and relatives of other accused persons. The probe has also expanded to examine the handling of jewellery and other valuables donated to Ram Lalla after allegations surfaced regarding the theft of ornaments.
DNA analysis also highlighted allegations against another accused, Tinnu Yadav, who is alleged to have operated an illegal network exploiting devotees under the guise of facilitating VIP darshan. According to the investigation, devotees were allegedly charged between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 for preferential access to the temple.
Investigators are also looking into allegations that money was collected for allowing photography inside the temple premises despite restrictions. The SIT is further examining the possible involvement of hotel owners, homestay operators, dharamshala managers and certain security personnel in the alleged network.
As the investigation progresses, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has introduced several changes to tighten security around the donation counting process.
Employees involved in counting donations are now required to wear uniforms without pockets, undergo multiple layers of security checks before entering the counting centre, and count donations while seated on the floor. Personal belongings, including footwear, are no longer permitted inside the counting area.
Investigators have also recovered WhatsApp chats from the accused, which are being analysed for clues about the alleged distribution of stolen funds. In addition, the SIT has sought official documents relating to land purchases made by the Ram Temple Trust and is expected to question witnesses associated with those transactions.
The analysis noted that the controversy has prompted other temple administrations to review their own financial practices. The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has constituted a panel to examine allegations circulated on social media and has directed all temples under its management to maintain transparent donation records. It has also warned of strict action against officials found negligent.
Similarly, the Bihar Religious Trust Board has instructed nearly 4,500 temples and religious institutions under its jurisdiction to submit detailed financial statements covering the period from April 1, 2025, to May 2026. The Board has also made quarterly reporting of income and expenditure mandatory to strengthen transparency.
The allegations concerning donations offered by devotees should be investigated without bias or selective outrage. The DNA analysis maintained that public trust in religious institutions depends not only on faith but also on transparent management and equal accountability whenever allegations of financial misconduct emerge.
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