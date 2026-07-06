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  • /Donation theft row deeply distressing, shouldn't be politicised: Ram Temple trust chief

Donation theft row deeply distressing, shouldn't be politicised: Ram Temple trust chief

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das condemned the alleged Ram Temple donation theft, demanded strict action against those responsible, and urged that the issue not be politicised ahead of a key Trust meeting.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:36 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
Donation theft row deeply distressing, shouldn't be politicised: Ram Temple trust chief
Image Credit: IANS

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