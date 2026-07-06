The notice further detailed the agenda, which is: "Consideration of the resignations of General Secretary Shri Champat Rai and Trustee Dr Anil Mishra. Information regarding the SIT interim report concerning the counting of funds received in the Trust's donation boxes. Deliberation on arrangements related to future temple management. Information and approval regarding the unaudited income-expenditure statement, balance sheet, and other financial details for the financial year 2025-26. Other urgent matters, with the permission of the Honourable President."