'Don't fall into trap by my minority brothers': In veiled attack, Mamata Banerjee warns TMC workers against Asaduddin Owaisi

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday targetted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in her address to Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers in Cooch Behar and warned them against 'minority extremism'. Without taking a name, Mamata said that Owaisi's party is conspiring with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to create a political rift in Bengal.

"There is a political party... just like there are some extremists in Hindus, same with minorities. They take money from BJP. They stay in Hyderabad. They don't stay here. They come here and say I'll give you protection. Don't fall into this trap my minority brothers," the Bengal CM said.

She was in Coochbehar to offer prayers at the Madan Mohan Temple and later she visited the Rash Mela on the Rajbari grounds.

Mamata's statement comes after huge posters of Owaisi, which had 'the wait is over now, mission West Bengal' embossed on them, were seen in Cooch Behar.

Cooch Behar has often seen an MP from the Congress or All India Forward Bloc. However, in 2014, Mamata's party leader won the seat, but in 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP registered victory in Cooch Behar.