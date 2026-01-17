A BJP minister is now caught by his own fraud. Delhi government’s forensic report, and an earlier Punjab Police investigation, has conclusively established that the word “guru” was never used in the video.

Yet, BJP minister Kapil Mishra circulated a fake video to accuse the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, and ended up committing an act of ‘bedabi’ (sacrilege) against gurus himself. With all investigations exposing the falsehood, AAP Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj demanded Kapil Mishra’s dismissal and challenged the BJP to place the forensic report before a court instead of lying about it.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, ‘Khoda pahaad, nikli chuhiya, woh bhi mari hui’ (The mountain was dug and a mouse came out, that too a dead one). “How BJP people think and how far their imagination goes, the AAP now understands them inside out. I had already told you three days ago what would come out in their forensic report. I had said that just like in the Mahabharata, before the killing of Guru Dronacharya, only a half truth was spoken, the same way a half truth would be used here. This morning, that half truth was narrated through a press conference. I say this with full responsibility that what the Punjab Police forensic report stated is almost exactly what the Delhi forensic report has also said,” he added.

Explaining the findings, the AAP Delhi Unit Chief continued, “The forensic report of the Punjab government clearly stated that the word ‘guru’ was not used anywhere in the video. The Assembly does not have its own forensic laboratory, such laboratories are either under the Central government or under the Delhi Police which is controlled by the Centre. Therefore, the Delhi government, by pressuring and threatening officers, procured a report, and even that report twisted the matter. That report too did not say that the word ‘guru’ was used.”

“This was precisely what the forensic examination was meant to verify. As for the rest, we ourselves had already explained everything three days ago, that this video is from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, that the person speaking is Atishi, and that the other individual is Vijender Gupta,” he asserted.

Pointing to the limited scope of the examination, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “The forensic report was supposed to answer only one question: what exact words were spoken by Atishi. In fact, even if someone listens with their own ears, it becomes clear that Atishi did not use the word ‘guru’ at all. One can listen a hundred times, that word simply is not there. The forensic report is completely silent on this point. That itself means those words were not spoken. The BJP government is trying to save its face by bringing out a report based on half truth.”

“The AAP will play this video everywhere and expose the BJP. Where there is no connection at all, attempts are made to provoke communal riots. Earlier, efforts were made to incite riots between Hindus and Muslims. Now, attempts are openly being made to somehow provoke conflict between Hindus and Sikhs, and for this, every kind of conspiracy is being employed by the BJP,” he asserted.

The AAP Delhi Chief added, “Today’s press conference has made it clear that the Speaker has undermined the dignity of his office. It is absolutely not the Speaker’s role to use political language. It is unfortunate that he entered political wrestling, and he should not have done so. But since he is speaking politically, as a political party we are compelled to respond. This does not befit the Speaker. For this, the BJP had people like Kapil Mishra and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, they could have held a press conference. Or since this is the government’s forensic report, the government itself should have come forward.”



