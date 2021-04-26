‘Don't make India victim of the BJP's system’, says Rahul Gandhi, demands free COVID vaccine for all

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently under isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, on Monday (April 26) said that all Indian citizens should get COVID-19 vaccines for free and nobody should be made a "victim of the BJP's system".

"Enough of discussion. All citizens of the country should get vaccine for free. Don't make India a victim of the BJP's system," he said in a tweet in Hindi on Monday.

चर्चा बहुत हो चुकी। देशवासियों को वैक्सीन मुफ़्त मिलनी चाहिए- बात ख़त्म। मत बनाओ भारत को भाजपा system का victim! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 26, 2021

In the meantime, India's next vaccination campaign is all set to commence from May 1 when everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible for getting a COVID-19 vaccine jab.

Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders have been asking for free vaccination for all for the past few weeks now. The opposition party has also criticised the government's vaccination policy and the handling of the COVID situation in the country.

Additionally, the opposition has also accused the Centre of "hijacking" COVID-19 vaccine stocks from manufacturers, due to which the state authorities under opposition have expressed doubts over successful launch of the next inoculation drive which will cover those between 18-45 years of age from May 1.

On the other side, following the Centre’s big announcement of allowing everyone above the age of 18 to avail of the COVID-19 vaccine, many states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and others have declared that they will provide the vaccine for free to the people of their state.

