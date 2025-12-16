In a key verdict involving the central government and states, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Union Government to hold consultations and resolve the dispute over establishing Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) in the state. The SC also rapped the DMK government, asking it not to make the JNVs a language issue and urged cooperation in the case.

The Supreme Court directed the authorities to assess the extent of land required for setting up Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in each district of Tamil Nadu. The direction was issued by a Bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice R. Mahadevan.

During the hearing, senior advocate P. Wilson, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, reiterated the State’s objections to the establishment of JNVs. He submitted that JNVs follow a three-language formula, which is at variance with Tamil Nadu’s statutory two-language policy. He also pointed out that the State would be required to provide nearly 30 acres of land per district and bear associated costs. Wilson further referred to pending dues of over Rs 3,000 crore from the Centre under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, citing this as a cause for concern.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Justice Nagarathna observed that a “my State, my State” approach should be avoided and stressed the need for a cooperative federal dialogue. She said the issue should not be projected as a language dispute and emphasised that consultations between the Centre and the State were necessary. The judge added that the State could place its conditions during such discussions, including adherence to a two-language policy instead of the three-language formula followed by JNVs.

She said, “Don't make it into a language issue. We are a federal society. You are part of the Republic. If you come one step forward, they will also come one step forward.

Justice Nagarathna also indicated that concerns relating to financial arrears could be raised during consultations and would be considered by the Centre. Justice R. Mahadevan added that all related aspects could be discussed in detail during the consultation process.