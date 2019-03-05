Don't need Al-Qaeda, Mamata Banerjee enough to harm India: West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

KOLKATA: West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising doubts over the success of the airstrikes carried out by Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets at Balakot in Pakistan.

Ghosh accused Mamata of talking like Pakistani leaders and said that she is causing more harm to the nation than Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, IANS reported.

"When the entire nation wants the Pulwama terror strike avenged by our armed forces, our Chief Minister (Banerjee) is asking for evidence of the air strike and questioning why Pakistan was attacked. She is also singing the tune of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan," Ghosh said.

"I think people like Imran Khan are not needed to harm India, Mamata Banerjee alone is enough. When a party like Trinamool Congress is operating here, what is the need of terrorist outfits like SIMI, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen or Al Qaeda to attack?" he added.

Ghosh said that Banerjee and other Opposition leaders will be taught a lesson by Bengal and the rest of the country in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll for questioning the valour of the armed forces.

"Pakistan PM Imran Khan is complaining that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi is not talking to him. Here, Banerjee and some opposition leaders are also saying the same thing. We are stunned to see that they are speaking Pakistan`s language. Pakistan gave us enough proof of the damage inflicted by the IAF, but here some politicians are asking for evidence from the Army. The new India will not tolerate this. The 2019 election will be a milestone in stopping anti-national politics within the country," Ghosh said.

Ghosh referred to the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) report and said that after surveillance it was found that 300 mobile phones were found active in Balakot where the IAF fighter jets dropped bombs to destroy Jaish-e-Mohammad's terror camp and it shows that around 300 people were present in the training camp.

(with IANS inputs)