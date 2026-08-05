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'Don't need to apologise to anyone': Rahul Gandhi backs student protesters

Rahul Gandhi said he met young protesters and thanked them for fighting for the education system, the Constitution, and India's future.
 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 06:14 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 06:14 PM IST
'Don't need to apologise to anyone': Rahul Gandhi backs student protesters
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/@RahulGandhi

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