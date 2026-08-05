Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he met several young protesters and thanked them for fighting for the education system, the Constitution, and the future of India.
Gandhi delivered the remarks while speaking to the media outside 10 Janpath in New Delhi. His statement comes against the backdrop of continuing disruptions in Parliament, with both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha repeatedly adjourned owing to persistent protests by Opposition members.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Gandhi said, "I met our young protesters and we had a detailed discussion. First of all, I want to thank these thousands of young people for fighting for the education system, for the Constitution, and for the future of India."
LIVE: Media Byte | 10 Janpath, New Delhi https://t.co/V1GiXDFHYv— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 5, 2026
Rahul Gandhi said the main focus of the discussion was the issue of violence and the alleged harassment faced by the protesters. According to him, the students maintained that they had not indulged in any violence, but were being continuously threatened, harassed, lathi-charged, and assaulted.
He said that whenever injustice is committed against anyone, it becomes the responsibility of every citizen to stand by that person and protect them. "You have done nothing wrong, and there is no question of your apologising. You do not need to seek forgiveness from anyone because you have done nothing wrong," Gandhi said while addressing the protesters.
The Congress leader said he felt proud of the young protesters and asserted that they had fought for the education system and for India. He further claimed that they had protected the "Idea of India" despite facing intimidation.
Gandhi also alleged that the government was sending "goons" to the homes of women protesters and that the students were being threatened and targeted.
Several female students who accompanied Rahul Gandhi also shared their experiences. They said they had carried out a peaceful protest but were now being targeted and harassed.
One student from Mumbai alleged that she was being harassed and said she had not even received a copy of the FIR registered against her.
The students reiterated that they had participated in peaceful demonstrations and alleged that they were now facing continued harassment despite not resorting to violence.
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