Southern states on Thursday came together to raise concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, urging the Centre to retain the 1971 Census as the basis for allocating Parliamentary seats.
The states argued that they should not lose political representation for successfully controlling population growth.
The issue was raised at the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and hosted by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove hotel in Kovalam, Chengalpattu district.
The high-level meeting brought several key issues to the table, including the proposed Delimitation Bill, 2026, inter-state water disputes involving the Mekedatu and Mullaperiyar dams, and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).
Addressing the meeting, Shah highlighted South India’s contribution to the country’s development, describing its progress as being built on three key pillars: high literacy, trained manpower and technical expertise, particularly in the utilisation of deep seas.
“These three pillars have made South India the biggest contributor to the country’s development,” Shah said.
He also praised the region’s record in innovation and revenue generation, saying the rest of the country could learn from its achievements in these areas.
Shah said South India had played an important role across a wide range of sectors, including literature, research and development, space, information technology, artificial intelligence, industrial development and agriculture.
After the meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the southern states had reached a consensus on the delimitation issue and had appealed to the Centre to continue using the 1971 Census for Parliamentary seat allocation.
“The meeting has gone well. We have raised various issues in the interest of all southern states. We have appealed to the Union Home Minister that the 1971 Census should be used and there should be no increase of seats in Parliament,” Shivakumar said.
He said Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Karnataka were on the same page on the issue.
The Mekedatu dam dispute also figured prominently in the discussions. Shivakumar sought to assure Tamil Nadu and Puducherry that their share of water would remain protected.
“I have made a commitment to the state of Tamil Nadu before the Home Minister that whatever Mekedatu Dam water is there, even a single drop of water, except for drinking water of 5 TMC, the rest of the water will be left to Tamil Nadu itself,” he said, adding that the proposed dam would be built for the benefit of Tamil Nadu.
On the Mullaperiyar dispute, Tamil Nadu Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar rejected the claims made by the Kerala government and said Tamil Nadu remained committed to following the Supreme Court’s directions.
“What Kerala is saying is not correct on Mullaperiyar Dam, and we need to obey what the Supreme Court is saying. The dam has full stability,” the Law Minister said.
Nirmal Kumar also said the meeting had provided Tamil Nadu an opportunity to place its concerns before the Centre.
“The meeting went very well. We were able to push all our needs across to the Union government. It was a very useful meeting,” he said.
On the Cauvery dispute, he said the matter could not be discussed outside the legal process as it remains pending before the Supreme Court.
“We can’t discuss the Cauvery issue in any other meeting because the issue is pending in the Supreme Court,” he said.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who also served as the vice-chairperson of the meeting, made a strong case against any reduction in the Parliamentary representation of southern states as a result of the proposed delimitation exercise.
Vijay said there was growing concern that a population-based delimitation could reduce the political voice of states that had successfully implemented population-control measures.
“As the freeze on the allocation of Lok Sabha seats based on the 1971 Census approaches its end and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, is considered, there is a genuine and shared concern across the Southern States that delimitation based predominantly on populations may diminish our collective voice in Parliament,” he said.
He argued that the southern states should not be penalised for their success in population stabilisation, human development and economic growth.
“The Southern States have been at the forefront of population stabilisation, human development, and economic growth. These achievements reflect the successful implementation of national priorities and should not result in a reduction of our representation,” Vijay said.
He called on the Centre to provide a clear legislative assurance that no state would suffer a reduction in its share of Parliamentary representation because of its success in controlling population growth.
According to Vijay, such a move would help preserve the federal balance envisaged by the Constitution and maintain the confidence of states in the democratic system.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also raised the issue of NEET, seeking permission for the state to fill medical seats under its state quota based on Class XII marks.
The meeting was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral (Retd) DK Joshi, Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. Chief secretaries, advisers and senior officials from the states and the Centre also participated.
The Southern Zonal Council comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, along with the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep.
The five Zonal Councils, including the Southern Zonal Council, were established under Sections 15 to 22 of the States Reorganisation Act, 1956.
Amit Shah is the Chairperson of the Southern Zonal Council, while the Chief Minister of the concerned member state serves as Vice-Chairperson by rotation, according to the Union Home Ministry.
(with ANI inputs)
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