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‘Don't penalise population control: Southern states unite on delimitation concerns in meeting with Amit Shah

Leaders expressed concerns that a population-based delimitation excercise could reduce the political voice of states that had successfully implemented population-control measures.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 09:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
‘Don't penalise population control: Southern states unite on delimitation concerns in meeting with Amit Shah
Image Credit: IANS

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‘Don't penalise population control: Southern states unite on delimitation concerns in meeting with Amit Shah
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