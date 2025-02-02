Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday criticised some people for treating Hinduism as "mine is the only way" and reducing it to "something like the team identity of the British football hooligan" who resorts to violence against those who don’t support them.

"They sort of reduce it to something like the team identity of the British football hooligan. And they say, you don't support my team, I'm going to hit you on the head. Don't say, Jai Shri Ram, I'm going to flog you. That's not Hinduism. That has nothing to do with Hinduism," Tharoor said.

#WATCH | At Jaipur Literature Festival, author & Congress MP Shashi Tharoor says, "...There are four ways in which you can be a good Hindu, Right? So there's Gyana Yoga, which is through reading and knowledge, you find out about these spiritual ideas, as I've tried to do. There's… pic.twitter.com/gl66cNxMLm — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2025

During the Jaipur Literature Festival, the author and Congress leader voiced Swami Vivekananda's quote and said, "The Hindu will never light the fires of inquisition".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further added that there are four ways to be a good Hindu including Gyana Yoga, Bhakti Yoga, Raja Yoga and Karma Yoga.

"So there's Gyana Yoga, which is through reading and knowledge, you find out about these spiritual ideas, as I've tried to do. There's Bhakti Yoga, which is what most people do. Then there is Raja Yoga, which is interiority, meditation, looking for the truth within yourself... and finally, don't forget Mahatma Gandhi was a great practitioner of this is Karma Yoga, which is to actually worship God through serving humanity through serving your fellow man and woman," he added.