'Don't take it so sentimentally': CJI Surya Kant on plea against 'Cockroach Janata Party'

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday advised lawyers not to react “so sentimentally” after the Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing on petitions linked to the viral Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement that emerged following his controversial remarks in court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, observed that there was “no such grave urgency” in the matter and said the petitions would be considered in due course.

The remarks came after advocates referred to two PILs before the court — one seeking action against the alleged commercial exploitation of courtroom observations, and another demanding a CBI investigation into activities linked to the satirical Cockroach Janta Party campaign.

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Advocate NK Goswami argued that despite the clarification given by the Chief Justice of India, a "distorted and malicious narrative is being continued."

When advocate NK Goswami contended that the online movement was damaging the judiciary’s image, the CJI responded, “Don’t take it so sentimentally.”

Also Read | Plea in Supreme Court seeks CBI probe against 'Cockroach Janta Party' campaign & fake advocates

PILs targets CJP

One of the petitions, filed by advocate Raja Choudhary, sought a CBI investigation into alleged fake advocates and fraudulent law degrees. It also called for action against what it termed the monetised circulation of oral courtroom observations from recent Supreme Court proceedings.

Another plea specifically focused on the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online movement that has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms over the past week.

Also Read | What is Cockroach Janta Party? Crosses 1 lakh sign-ups in 3 days; admits two TMC MPs

What actually CJI said

The plea has been filed in connection with proceedings held earlier this month in a case involving an advocate seeking designation as a senior advocate. During the hearing, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made certain remarks concerning professional standards and the issue of fake lawyers entering the legal profession.

During the proceedings, the CJI reportedly compared unemployed youth turning to activism through media, social media, and RTI platforms to cockroaches.

His comments triggered immediate backlash online, with several social media users accusing the judiciary of insulting unemployed youth.

The CJI later clarified that the remarks were aimed at individuals entering professions using fake degrees, not unemployed youth generally.