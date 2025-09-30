‘Don't Touch My Leaders...’: TVK’s Vijay Big Message To MK Stalin Amid Karur Stampede Row
After the death of 41 people after staphade broke out in Tamil Nadu’s Karur, Actor and TVK chief Vijay made his first public appearance on Tuesday via sharing a video on X. He said, "Chief Minister sir... if you have vendetta plans, do anything to me. Don't touch my leaders. I will be at home or in office."
