'Don't travel to Iran': India issues advisory for citizens, asks those in Iran to return immediately

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued an advisory urging Indian citizens not to travel to Iran and urging those stuck in Iran to leave the country immediately. The Indian Embassy in Tehran also reiterated that all Indian nationals currently in Iran should leave the country through designated land border routes, strictly in coordination with the Embassy.

The embassy said that airspace restrictions and operational uncertainties due to regional tensions continue to affect international flight operations to and from Iran. "In view of reports of commencement of some flights between India and Iran, and in continuation of earlier advisories, Indian citizens are strongly advised not to travel to Iran, whether by air or land," said the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

This is a developing story.