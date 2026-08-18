Speaking to ANI, Das said, “When the court is asking (from government) for the list of FIRs to be quashed, then why are you not submitting it to the court? But you (government) are showing hesitancy on this in the court. Don't play delay tactics with us. We will not accept this. They have identified around 2,800 hardened criminals; if they have to take action against them, then it is a different matter altogether. The issue relating to the students is the quashing of FIRs against them.”