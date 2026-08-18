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'Don't use delay tactics': CJP's Saurav Das demands quashing of FIRs against students

The comments come as the CJP continues to demand that FIRs registered against students and other protesters during the agitation be formally withdrawn, rather than simply being treated as closed cases.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:54 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
'Don't use delay tactics': CJP's Saurav Das demands quashing of FIRs against students
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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