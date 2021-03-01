Don't want to impose it but 'majboori', says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on lockdown

Mumbai: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the past week, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur till March 8.

Maharashtra Chief Minister on Sunday (February 28) expressed his disinterest in imposing another lockdown in the state. CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something," while addressing the press.

The CM assured the people that he is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the state and urged everyone to properly follow the guidelines.

Several cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases for the last few days. A week-long lockdown was imposed in Amravati, certain restrictions were also put in place in four other districts of Amravati division, Akola, Washim, Buldhana and Yavatmal, with a view to curb the spread of the disease.

The announcement of lockdown comes a week after CM and other political leaders warned the citizens of repercussions if COVID-19 guidelines are not properly followed.

On Sunday, Maharashtra had reported 8,293 new coronavirus cases, 3,753 recoveries, and 62 deaths in the last 24 hours as per the State Health Department. A total of 52,154 people have died owing to COVID-19 in the state so far.

The Pune administration has also extended the restrictions. On Sunday, the district mayor Murlidhar Mohol announced that all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will remain shut in the district until 14 March and no public movement will also be allowed between 11 pm to 6 am.

Additionally, night curfew has also been imposed in the Yavatmal district from Friday onwards and only Essential services will continue to be offered in the areas.